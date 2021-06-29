Graveside service for Billye “June” Barrington, 91 of Duncan, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Rudy Freese, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Duncan officiating.
Mrs. Barrington passed away at her home in Duncan on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
June was born on June 28, 1929, on the family’s farm, south of Lawton to Furman and Aline Lowry. She received her early education in Chattanooga schools and graduated Valedictorian from Chattanooga High School in 1946. She attended Cameron State Agriculture College and later transferred to the University of Oklahoma were she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950. She then did an internship in Medical Technology at St Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. While doing her internship, she met Quinton Barrington and they married on Aug. 3, 1951. She worked as a Medical Technologist for six years before attending Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha. Mrs Barrington helped set up the first lab at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She began her teaching career at Duncan High School where she taught Biology and Chemistry for 25 years. In the Spring of 1969, she received a National Science Foundation Summer Sequential Grant at the University of Oklahoma. She then received a Masters of Natural Science Degree from O.U. in 1972. June received many awards and honors during her career including the Oklahoma Academy of Science “Fellows” Award, Duncan Public School’s Teacher of the Year Award in 1978-79, Kiwanis Club of Duncan Service to the Youth Award, National Biology Teachers Association-Oklahoma Biology Teacher of the Year Award in 1980-81, and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching Oklahoma State Award. She was also chosen to receive the “Very Important Member Award.” After retirement, “Mamoo” as she was affectionately known, continued to be active on her farm where she loved and maintained her registered herd of Short-Horned Cattle. She also took pride in raising cotton and wheat.
She maintained active memberships in several clubs and associations including being a long time member of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association, Oklahoma Education Association where she was past president. She was also past president of the National Education Association. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Woman’s Teacher Association, Kappa Kappa Iota National Woman’s Teacher Sorority, Athene Club of Duncan, Philomathic Study Club of Duncan, Shakespeare Club. She served on the General Federated Woman’s Club Council and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Duncan.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Allan and Janna Barrington, and Neil and Darlene Barrington; three grandsons: Justin Barrington; Cody Barrington, and Ross Barrington; and one great-grandson, Asa Barrington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Quinton Barrington who passed away on July 11, 1996; and her aunt and uncle, Mary Sue and Wesley Silk.
