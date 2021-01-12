Funeral service for Billye Jo McCallick will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Darnell officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Billye Jo McCallick, age 85, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Lawton. She was born Jan. 30, 1935 in Roosevelt, to Taylor and Lucille (Briggs) Cantrell. She married Herbert Edward McCallick on July 14, 1951 in Hollis. He died Feb. 21, 1991. Mrs. McCallick was the owner of Whole Foods of Lawton Health Food Store for over thirty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of Pioneer Women’s Club. She never met a stranger.
Survivors include two sons: Mike Edward McCallick and Larry Joe McCallick Sr., both of Lawton; seven grandchildren: Mindy McCallick-Duffey and her her husband, Bret, and, Mikel Ann Cross and her husband, Doug, all of Norman; Mike McCallick Jr. and his wife, Joyce, Lawton; Amy Sue Morgan, Frisco, Texas; Michella Turner, Tuttle; Larry Joe McCallick Jr. and his wife, Erica, Elgin; and Lea Rose Vance and her husband, Ethan, Columbia, South Carolina. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Jaidyn, Ashlyn, Beckham, Dean, Jace, Elaina, Cole, Dash, Jet, Hayven, Brinlee and Norah; a sister, Ann Nuckols, Norman; and daughter-in-law, Paula McCallick, Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, David Cantrell and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Marie McCallick.
