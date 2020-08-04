Billy Wayne Chitty, 79, of Lawton, Oklahoma went to peace on Sunday August 2, 2020 in Lawton, OK.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel, with the pastor Jim Roberts officiating.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The family will accept guests during the viewing on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. Masks are required.
Billy was born on July 7, 1941 in Silverton, Texas to A.D. and Irene (Davis) Chitty. He grew up in Tulia, Texas until he felt compelled to serve his country and joined the Texas National guard in April of 1960. Bill joined the United States Army in 1964 in Amarillo, Texas. He served his country with distinction during the Vietnam War and retired with honors as a Sergeant First Class in 1983. Billy then went to work for the Postal serve for 12 years before retiring. He married Betty Jean Rigsby in Lawton, Oklahoma on September 27, 2012 where they enjoyed eight years together before his passing. Billy was a joker and the life of the room. He loved his family and would do anything he could to assist those in need. He was a gift to those who knew him and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife; Betty of the home; one son: Billy J. Chitty of Amarillo, Texas; Step-son: Greg Wheatley of Lawton; his daughter: Gillian D. Robinson of Amarillo, Texas; his Sister: Wynona Chitty; four grandchildren: Greg and Beau Robinson of Amarillo, Texas , Jamie Chitty of Amarillo, Texas and Hailee Wheatley of Lawton; he also leaves behind a host of other family and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents: brothers: A.D. and Don Chitty, and sister: Glenda Tillman.
