Funeral service for Billy W. Carr will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 in Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by visiting the Cameron Baptist Church Facebook page or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Billy W. Carr died Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 77. He was born Oct. 5, 1944, in Carnegie, to Jimmie and Goldie Carr. Billy grew up in the Cooperton, Saddle Mountain and Paradise Valley areas and was a graduate of Elgin High School. He attended Cameron College for a short time before beginning a more than 50-year career in the construction industry. He worked for Freeman Construction Company for more than 20 years and at the time of his death was employed as a General Superintendent with T&G Construction Company, where he had worked for over 30 years.
Billy married Carol Yvonne Unruh on July 21, 2007, in Cache. He had previously been married to Sharon Lewis whom he married at Fort Cobb, in 1965. He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Yvonne Carr, of the home; two daughters: Sherri Carr, Lawton and Sharla Carr, Topeka, Kansas; his son by choice, James Love and his wife Amanda, Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren: Morgan Ryan and husband Lane; MacKinze Carr and Tezzeret Love; three great-grandchildren: Scarlett DeRosa; Persephone Froelich and William Ryan; and his sister, Jimmy Lou Pollock, Cache.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Dorothy Clark, and a son by choice, Jeff Unruh.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
