Graveside service for Billy Ronald Ward, age 93, of Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery with Eddie Whitworth officiating.
Mr. Ward went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2020, at his home.
Burial is under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1927, east of Davidson, on the family farm to W.G. and Mary (Vinsonhaler) Ward. He grew up in Davidson where he graduated from Victory High School. He joined the United States Army on May 30, 1945, and was stationed at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. He served honorably before he was discharged on Nov. 5, 1946, at Ft Sill. He was united in marriage to the Love of his life Ruby Clarice Wright on May 19, 1951, in Vernon, Texas. He loved to tell the story that when they came back home from the wedding, the water was coming over the Red River Bridge. They had two daughters Rhonda Jean and Rita Jan Ward. They loved watching their girls grow up and enjoyed listening to them sing and enjoyed many piano recitals. He was a farmer and rancher all of his life. They attended First Baptist Church in Frederick for many years before they began hosting Home Bible studies which later became Living Water Ministries. They enjoyed square dancing and later reorganized the Frederick Wagon Wheelers Club. They enjoyed traveling all of the state square dancing where they meet many friends. He enjoyed camping and was a great water skier. He loved his camping trips to the lake and family trips to Red River, New Mexico. He and Clarice loved watching their grandkids and great-grandkids grow up attending school and sporting events. They were Bomber fans and loved supporting the Frederick kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Clarice of 62 years; his brother: Laverne Ward.
He is survived by two daughters: Rhonda Ward, of New York City, NY; Rita Roberts and his favorite son-in-law, Doug, of Frederick; two grandchildren: Amy Haynes and husband Todd of Frederick, and Jeremy Roberts and wife, Kelli of Wichita Falls, Texas; four great-grandchildren: Courtney Plummer and her husband Ryan of Sand Springs; Bryce Haynes, of Washington, DC; Kennedy Grace and Brooks Roberts of Wichita Falls, Texas; nephew and niece: Tom and Nancy Ward of Oklahoma City; caregiver for many years: Marina Olvera and Janie Garza.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tillman County Food Bank, 901 N. 15th, Street, Frederick, OK 73542, in loving memory of Bill Ward.
