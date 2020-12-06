A private family graveside service with military honors was held for Billy Ray Smith at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2020 under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, A more extensive celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Billy Ray Smith died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in Lawton, at the age of 77. He was born Jan. 21, 1943 in El Reno, to Bill N. and Ella (Gidney) Smith. He married Margie Jo Masters on Oct. 19, 1964 in Shawnee. Billy served honorably in the United States Army from 1964-1966 earning the following awards, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and Marksman (Rifle). Billy worked for the civil service at Fort Sill from 1964-1998 as an ammunitions inspector.
Billy enjoyed going to swap meets, flea markets and collecting old antiques. He liked to fish and spend time with and drawing pictures of his dogs. He loved to work in his flower and vegetable gardens.
Survivors include his daughter, Mindy Pritchard of Lawton, grandchild, Hunter Owen Pritchard and wife Kimberlee of Duncan, great-grandchild, Kendell Foster of Duncan, sister-in-laws: Sandra Smith of Lawton and Janice Smith of Watonga; a nephew, Chris Smith and wife Jill of Houston, Texas; a niece, Kim Nolan and Dr. Dean Nolan of Lawto;, a special great nephew, Kerry Don Wood and wife Nicole, Billy’s lifelong best friend, Wayland Denney, and his loyal dogs, Brandy, Oree, Ruby, and Boomer.
His parents, wife, two brothers, Richard and Sam Smith, and son-in-law, Robert David Pritchard preceded him in death.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Nora O’Neal Adult Daycare and Joyce LeAnn Alcorta and other caregivers
