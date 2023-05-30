A “Celebration of Life” for Billy Ray Sexton, age 90, of Apache, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Apache. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Fletcher Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and guests.
Billy Ray Sexton, age 90, of Apache, met his heavenly father in his home surrounded by family on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Bill was born in Loco, Texas as an only child on Sept. 9, 1932, to Thomas Nolan Sexton and Stella Mae (Clark) Sexton of Hollis.
He graduated from Arnett (Hollis) Public Schools in 1950. He then met the love of his life, Winnie Sanders, and was married on May 31, 1953, at the Hope Baptist Church in Hollis. With this union they were blessed with two sons and two daughters.
He later graduated from Southwestern College in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught two years and coached baseball and basketball at Granite Public Schools. He received his master’s degree at OU (The University of Oklahoma) in 1956. He was principal at Westview Schools in Hollis from 1956 to 1957.
The next five years he was Superintendent, principal, and coach at Arnett Public Schools in Hollis. He received his professional certificate in education and finished all coursework for his Doctorate Degree at OU.
From 1962-1967, Bill was superintendent at Lone Wolf Schools, where he started the first kindergarten held in the Lutheran Church. He was also instrumental in having a swimming pool built and incorporating it into the school system, which he also did during his administration as the superintendent at Apache Public Schools, beginning in 1968. While at Apache, Bill was a member of many school organizations. He was an honored member of: Who’s Who Among Outstanding Americans, American Association of School Administrators, COSA (Cooperative Association of School Administrators), Oklahoma Rural School Association, Oklahoma Elementary School Association, and OSSBA (Oklahoma State School Boards Association).
Sexton and Sexton School Supply, Inc. was established in 1969 and was in operation in Apache for over 50 years. As a salesman, Bill sold school supplies and furniture to schools across the state of Oklahoma. Together with Winnie, they created a successful livelihood for their family.
Bill was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Apache.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Stella Sexton, his daughter-in-law Cindy Smith Sexton, his son Stan Sexton, and his grandson Nolan Ryan Sexton.
Loved ones left to remember him are: his wife, Winnie Sexton, of the home; daughter, Pam McCarty and husband Terry McCarty of Chickasha; Micah McCarty and wife Cara, children: Harper, Milo and Wilder; Holli Brewer and husband Jace Brewer, children: Jaxen and Haven; Noah McCarty and wife Lindsey McCarty, children: Theo and Max; son, Kent Sexton of Apache; Jamy Tougas and husband Bernard Tougas, children: Jameson and Josieann, Kadin, Cedric, and Winslet (“Little Winnie”); Whitney Jones and husband Evan Jones, children: Finley, Rhett, and Cord; Kendyl Brewer and husband Jeff Brewer, children: Ash, Meyer, and Posie; Kent’s son Mac Sexton; daughter, Kim Orf and husband Jeff Orf of Burkburnett, Texas; Dakota Orf and wife Lizzy Orf, children: Hadlie and Briggs; M’Kensi Crow and husband Tanner Crow and son True; Wilma Sexton, Dylan Sexton, and family; Angela, Madden and Emmy.
His nickname was “Wild Bill” and those who knew him well, knew he lived up to that name! He could play a mean game of dominoes and could beat almost anyone! He was always up for a challenge. He loved to fish, check trot lines on the lake, hunt deer, quail and turkey with his sons, grandsons, and his bird dog “Sarge”’!
He would sit for hours just to listen to people talk and tell jokes and laugh more at his own! He was the best “Salesman” around and could sell you anything! He was one of OU’s biggest fans! He loved eating his strawberry ice cream that Kent brought to him at all times, just to see that sweet smile spread across his face. The biggest joy in his life was seeing his kids and grandkids walk through the door and hear their laughter!
May 31, 2023, would have been his final milestone and greatest achievement by being married to the love of his life for 70 years!