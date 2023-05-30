A “Celebration of Life” for Billy Ray Sexton, age 90, of Apache, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Apache. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Fletcher Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will be present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and guests.

Billy Ray Sexton, age 90, of Apache, met his heavenly father in his home surrounded by family on Friday, May 26, 2023.