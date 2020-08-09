Billy Lee (Bill) Robertson went to rest Friday July 31, 2020. Bill was a native of Duncan. He was born a half block south of Main Street in his Uncle Virgil and Aunt Ethel Robertson’s house on South Sixth Street February 28, 1932. It was the same date of his sister Betty Lou’s 6th birthday and his parent’s W. B. (Grindrock) and Willie Estell (Bill) Polson Robertson’s 7th wedding anniversary.
During his school days, he said that he went to every elementary school in Duncan as well as Oklahoma City, Pawhuska and Laredo, Texas as his parents moved in order to find employment during the Great Depression. After returning to Duncan, he attended Junior High and graduated Duncan High School in 1950. He attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. College education was interrupted when he volunteered for the Air Force in 1951 during the Korean Conflict.
After he was honorably discharged, he returned to Duncan and worked for his father at Robertson’s Tires until he became employed by Security selling drilling bits. Adventure called and he volunteered to go to Farmington, New Mexico to work for Halliburton during the big oil boom there.
At Herman’s Drive-In in Duncan, he had met a young teacher, Robin Duncan. They dated for three years before he came back and took her to Farmington after they married on June 20, 1959 in Duncan’s First Methodist Church. It was in Farmington that their only son, Todd was born in 1962.
There was always the desire to come home, and they did in 1963. The next year he was hired to work in Halliburton’s Inspection Department. He retired in 1991 with 33 years of service.
Even though he was “retired” he began farming in Cotton County. He planted cotton and wheat and raised cattle on family owned farms. He also started two new businesses in Duncan on South Highway 81, Bill’s Ice House and Farmers Market which he operated until his health suddenly became an issue in 2018.
Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner, a member of the Stephens County Cattlemen’s Association and the First Baptist Church.
When he found time, he enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, bee keeping, raising quail and talking to anyone who would listen. He especially enjoyed helping care for his granddaughters until they started to school.
Those who are left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years Robin, his son Todd and spouse Sherri, a son by a former marriage Billy John Bagley, granddaughters Cace Richardson and Casady Robertson, their mother Cindy Silvas, great grand children Drake and Sadie Richardson, a nephew Billy Ray Howell, a niece Cindy Lou Hodge, two special high school friends, Cham King and Harry Mack Brown, and two special neighbors, Bob and Janice Favors.
Those preceding him are his parents Grindrock and Bill Robertson and his sister Betty Lou Howell.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday August 12th at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church in Duncan. Donations may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, OR in Honor of his great-grandson Drake Richardson who is a patient there. 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd – Portland, OR. 97239.