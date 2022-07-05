Graveside service for Billy Joe Bressman, 92 of Apache will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
He passed peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022 with his wife and family by his side.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was born in Hinton, on Feb. 21, 1930 to D.O. and Jimmie Lou Bressman. He married Joann Graves on Sept. 6, 1958 in Medicine Park. They had three children, Lou Ann Carlstrom of Apache; Billy L. Bressman of Ft. Mohave, AZ, and Ronda Wheeler of Weatherford. He loved fishing and camping at Ft. Cobb with all of his family and visiting with his brothers and sister.
Billy is survived by his wife Joann Bressman; son, Billy L. and wife Jan Bressman; two daughters: Lou Ann Carlstrom, Ronda Wheeler and husband Steve; his brother Bobby Lee Bressman and wife Clara; six grandchildren: Tara, Sara, Niki, Kaden, Tanner, and Kory, and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kody Bressman and brothers: Lewis, Lawrence, and Daniel and one sister, Doris McIntash.