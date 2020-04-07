Billy Isom Redmon, age 87, was born December 15, 1932 in Cyril, OK. He died April 4, 2020 at his home near Fletcher, OK.
Billy graduated from Cement High School and then Cameron College in Lawton. He and his wife Rena Faye were married on November 9, 1951 and together they had three children, Jennifer and twin sons Billy and Jimmy. He worked for Amerada Petroleum Corporation in Oklahoma and North Dakota fourteen years. He then worked at the Cyril Refinery for sixteen years until the refinery closed. Billy also farmed and ranched in rural Fletcher, OK until retirement just a few years ago.
He was preceded in death by infant son Jimmy; parents William and Loretta Redmon; grandparents Isom and Hattie Edwards; as well as uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Rena Faye; daughter Jennifer; son Billy; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Due to current limitations on gatherings, there will not be a public service. A private family graveside will be held at Cement Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of McRay Funeral Home, Chickasha, OK.