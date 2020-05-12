Billy Harrington passed from this world on April 24th at age 71. Billy was born in Casa Grande, AZ in 1949 to parents Marvenia and Bill Harrington. Billy met his wife Faye while attending Cameron University and the two were married in 1973. The couple had three Children. Billy worked in the community as a plumber for over fifty years and left behind a legacy of honesty and integrity in everything he did.
Billy was a member of Indiahoma Church of Christ for nearly thirty years. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Philip and wife, Amber, of Cache, OK, daughters, Laura Marchant and husband, Kip, of Casper Wyoming, and Elizabeth Harrington, of Nashua, New Hampshire; 3 sisters; Linda Tupin and husband Billy, of Cache, OK; Debbie Givens and husband, Kerry, of Cache, OK; Donna Gillian and husband, Frank, Lawton, OK; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the current condition’s, services will be arranged at a later date. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a memorial fund at All American Bank in Cache.