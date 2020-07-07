Billy Gene Ahhaitty 68 Lawton passed away peacefully Monday June 29, 2020.
Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 9, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Ahhaitty officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Mission Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Billy was born September 6, 1951 in Lawton to Walter Sr. and Irene Yellowfish Ahhaitty. He grew up and attended schools in Lawton; He joined the US Army in 1975. He was a mason by trade and loved making things for his family. He loved his daughter Alicia who was the apple of his eye. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was self-taught bead worker and loved creating pieces for his family. He is a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. He is a descendent of Red Tepee and Yellowfish (Ouohada (Antelope) Band)
He is survived by his daughters; Alicia Porter and husband T-Bo of the home, Araminta Ahhaitty and Franklin Autaubo of Norman, Sisters; Kay Ahhaitty Smits of Anadarko, Patti Ahhaitty Cravatt, Sharon Ahhaitty Lopez, Cynthia Ahhaitty and Mary Ahhaitty Eneliko all of Lawton. Brothers; Ande Ahhaitty of Lawton and Walter Ahhaitty Jr. of Dennison TX. Nine Grandkids, Five Great grandkids and one on the way. Numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by; his parents Walter Sr and Irene Yellowfish Ahhaitty, sisters; Barbara, Carol and Shirley Brothers; Melvin and Clifton. Sons; Billy Melford and Tracy William.