Funeral service for Billy Frank Yoast will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at Faith Bible Church, 1402 SW Park Ridge Blvd. in Lawton, Oklahoma, with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Billy Frank Yoast, 81, Lawton, Oklahoma went to his Heavenly home on February 28, 2020. He was in the comfort of his home with his loving wife and daughters by his bedside.
Billy was born May 7, 1938 in Lawton to Julius Frank and Juanita (Nottingham) Yoast. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1956 and attended Cameron University and Marlow Bible School. He grew up in Lawton where he met Susie, the love of his life when he was 13 years old. They married August 29, 1959. They just celebrated their 60th year wedding anniversary.
Billy’s first job was working as an assistant manager for Humpty Dumpty grocery. Not long after, he went to work for Kincannon Furniture where he developed a love for the furniture business. He won many sales contests which awarded him and Susie trips all over the world. Billy began his career by establishing Yoast Furniture in 1963. Yoast Furniture served the Lawton area for over 50 years. Hardly a day goes by that his family is not greeted by a customer from the past who has a kind story to share about doing business with Mr. Yoast. Billy had a lifelong commitment to his church, Faith Bible Church. He served on the church board for close to 60 years and taught Sunday school nearly all his adult life. He had a sincere interest in others and throughout his life offered encouragement and counsel to many who came to him for help. He also served for close to 45 years as a board member for Mexican Mission Ministries, later to become their executive director for two years. He was a member of the board for the Christian Servicemen Center here in Lawton for close to 40 years. He was always ready to share his love of Jesus.
Billy will be greatly missed by his family.
Next to his love for Jesus was his love for his family. Survivors include: his wife, Anna “Susie” (Griffin) Yoast, daughters Linda Yoast of Lawton and Suzanne McKee and husband Michael of Edmond, Oklahoma. Four grandsons: Mitchell McKee and wife Shelbey, Harrison McKee and wife Morgan, Samuel McKee, and Jonathan McKee all of Edmond, Oklahoma, one great grandson, Ryker McKee of Edmond, Oklahoma. He leaves behind a brother Jack Yoast and wife Priscilla of Lawton Oklahoma, and sister Betty Nicholson of Mountain View, Oklahoma as well as a lifelong friend, John Heidebrecht of Corn, Oklahoma who mentored him throughout his young life.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Sue, parents JF Yoast and Juanita Yoast, sister, Tonya Sue Cundiff and mother in law Beatrice J. Griffin.
