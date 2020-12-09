Funeral service for Billy Dewayne Allen, Sr. will be 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Mallow, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask at the service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Billy Dewayne Allen, Sr., beloved husband, father, papa and brother went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 49. Billy was born Dec. 19, 1970 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Billy Louis and Glenda Kaye (Wilson) Allen Ferguson. He attended school in Cooper, Texas and married the love of his life, Julie Box on Sept. 22, 1990 in Cooper, Texas. They were married for 30 years. He was blessed with two daughters and four sons. One of his greatest joys was being “Papa” to his eight grandchildren.
Billy served his country in the United States Army for ten years from September 1991 to August 2001. Billy earned the following awards while serving his country, the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Pistol Bar, Small Bore Bar, and Driver and Mechanic Badge with Mechanic Bar. Billy was stationed in Germany, Colorado, and Oklahoma and deployed to Korea and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He continued his career as a DOD (Department of Defense) police officer and on March 2, 2002 he held the first Academy Class for Civilian Police Officers. Billy worked as a traffic section investigator and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2003 and assigned as mid-shift supervisor. Billy took over the traffic section in 2004 and remained there until 2015 when Billy was promoted to watch commander followed by a promotion to captain and mid-shift watch commander. He was accomplished as an SRT commander, traffic collision reconstructionist, radar instructor, SFST instructor, LEDT instructor, SRT command course, and an ARIDE certified and phase II DUI investigator. Billy was a member of the Sequins and Sirens Task Force and an active member of the first ever Fort Sill Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #205. He also served on the board for several years.
Billy was very involved in his children’s lives; he especially loved watching his sons play baseball and basketball. Billy was a cherished baseball coach for 16 years with Southern Star.
Billy is survived by his wife of the home, two daughters: Melissa Mullins and husband Shawn of Lawton; Megan Reeves and husband Daniel of Geronimo; four sons: Marine Sgt. Demarcus Robinson of Camp LaJune, North Carolina, Air Force Airman First Class Jacob Allen and wife Hollie of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and Billy Allen, Jr. and Eion Allen both of Geronimo; eight grandchildren: Camden, Natalee, Brodie, Brystal, Aubree, Aust’n, Rayven and Chapel.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents.
Billy was a wonderful, loving man who will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
