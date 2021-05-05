Funeral service for Billy Dean Curtsinger, 72 of Elgin, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Curtsinger passed away on April 30, 2021 in Elgin.
Burial will be at Faxon Cemetery, Faxon.
Viewing will begin on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bill was born on Oct. 15, 1948 at the Angus Hospital in Lawton, to Reverend E.T. and Hazel Curtsinger. He grew up in the Lawton area and attended Eisenhower High School. He enjoyed and spent his summers working on the farm in Faxon with his Uncle Chick and Aunt Frankie. After high school, he had a candy route and then later went to work for his brother Thurman at Curt’s Oil Company at several of the gas stations and later managing the ranch in Short. He returned to the Lawton area in 1974 and started his own business with C&C Trucking hauling topsoil and gravel. After the trucking business, he expanded his company to grading for new construction. He worked for just about every builder in the area. He married Sheron Lytle in 1967 and to that marriage his children, Kim and Bill Jr. were born. He loved his kids so much and always pushed them to do things that were new to them or out of their comfort area so that all of their options were available to them. He did the same with his grandchildren always wanting to know their life plans but not wanting them to move too far away in pursuing them. He wanted his family close. He loved to be outdoors-hunting, fishing and training bird dogs and he competed in many horseback dog trials. He and Bub shared a love for thoroughbred horse racing taking many trips across the country to watch horse races, look at new horses or hauling their own to trainers. There was a great win at Remington Park on an Allowance Race with his horse, Cottonwood Grove.
He is survived by his son, Bill Jr.; his daughter, Kim Konnermann; two grandchildren: Emily Konermann and Alden Konermann; his former wife and still friend, Sheron Curtsinger; his sister-in-law, Renee Curtsinger; his nephews: Tommy Curtsinger; Billy Wayne Curtsinger, and Charles Jr Curtsinger; his nieces: Debbie Arrowood; Tina Angell; Charlotte Truitt, and Candace Curtsinger; and his cousins: Martin Frank Gebhart; Bessie Petty; Joann Fischer; Lahoma Cantrell; Debbie Mefford, and Jimmy Curtsinger. He also leaves behind some very special friends, Brett Wauqua, John Magness, and Robbye Nix.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.