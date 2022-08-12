Billie Ruth Freeman, Altus resident, formerly of Eldorado, passed away on July 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was 92 years old at the time of her death. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home & Crematory of Altus.
Billie Ruth was born on Dec. 25, 1929 in Hardeman County, Texas. She was a perfect Christmas day present for her parents, Fred Anderson Norris and Dora Alice (Morrin) Norris. She married Delvin Freeman in January of 1947. They shared 26 wonderful years together until Delvin’s passing in 1973.
Billie Ruth was an extremely kind and loving person who had seen and experienced a great deal of our ever-changing world during her lifetime. She enjoyed oil painting, arts & crafts, tending to the flowers in her garden and shopping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially, her grandchildren and great-grandson. Billie Ruth was always supportive of her children and loved attending their sporting events and activities when they were growing up. She also looked forward to family gatherings and cooking and sharing with her loved ones. Billy Ruth was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church in Odell, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delvin Freeman (1973); her parents, Fred and Alice Norris; her daughter, Linda Ruth Olson; her brothers: Monroe Norris, F.A. Norris, Shorty Norris, Carl Norris, Joe Norris, Leonard Norris, and Edgar (Buddy) Norris; her sisters: Ina Ingram, Nadine Coburn and Eudene Bolsinger.
Survivors include two sons: Gary Wayne Freeman and Danny Lynn Freeman (Gaylene); one daughter: Kathy Elaine Freeman; two grandchildren: Amber McMahon and Seth Freeman; one great-grandchild: Kastin McMahon, as well as many other relatives, neighbors, and friends.