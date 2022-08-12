Billie Ruth Freeman, Altus resident, formerly of Eldorado, passed away on July 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was 92 years old at the time of her death. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home & Crematory of Altus.

Billie Ruth was born on Dec. 25, 1929 in Hardeman County, Texas. She was a perfect Christmas day present for her parents, Fred Anderson Norris and Dora Alice (Morrin) Norris. She married Delvin Freeman in January of 1947. They shared 26 wonderful years together until Delvin’s passing in 1973.

