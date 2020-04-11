Word has been received of the death of Billie Lee Melvin, 83, of Lawton.
Mr. Melvin passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma at a later date.
Billie was born on November 18, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where he grew up and attended school. Billie joined the United States Army on March 29, 1954 and served his country in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He received many awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for Korea, Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle M-14), Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle M-16), Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Driver Badge, Mechanic Badge, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and two Overseas Bars. He married Miss Melba Crittenden in 1957 and they traveled with the military to many locations including, Germany, Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Mr. Melvin retired from military in 1976 and began his career with civil service at Fort Sill, retiring in 1996 after 20 years of dedicated service. Billie enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, and traveling. He loved to play sports including baseball, basketball, and football. He volunteered for the Lawton Police Department as a Sentinel. He enjoyed singing and played the trumpet for the Philharmonic. Above all, he was a great family man who adored his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Melba, of the home; two daughters and a son in law, Sherrie Grimes of Lawton, and LaTisha and Hans Eric Hansen of Evergreen, Colorado; his brother and sister in law, Harold and Phyllis Melvin, of Oklahoma City; his grandchildren, Kathleen Griffin and her spouse, Angie Griffin, Alexander Ryan Hensen and his spouse, Cathleen Yacapraro, and Ashley Nichole and her spouse, Clayton Williams; his great grandchildren, Ryleigh Griffin and Rowan Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph Melvin and John E. Melvin; his sister, Marie Venable; and one great grandchild, Kinley Renee Griffin.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.