Graveside service for Billie Joyce Dupler age 91, of Cache, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Cache Cemetery with Pastor Luke Harper officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Dupler passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home in Cache.
Billie Joyce (Huddleston) Dupler was born on Oct. 29, 1930, seven miles south of Mountain View, to Stonewall Jackson and Auba Jane (Dudgeon) Huddleston. She was raised in Meers, where her mother was postmistress and her family owned and operated Meers Store. She attended school in Cache and Cooperton, and later graduated from Cooperton High School. On April 9, 1949, she and Archie O. Dupler Jr. were united in marriage in Cooperton.
In 1959, Billie was a member of the first graduating class of Licensed Practical Nurses from Cameron Junior College. She was employed as a nurse at Southwestern Hospital and Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. She later worked with her husband as business manager of the family-owned business, Dupler Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning until their retirement in 1986. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cache. Billie enjoyed China Painting, sewing, and reading.
She is survived by her children: Becky, Raymond, and Anita all of Cache; two sisters-in-law: Carolyn Hosking of Taft, California and Sue Huddleston of Cache; nine grandchildren: Kelda (Chad); Junita; Chris; Ryan; Junetta (Paul); Robyn (Joshua); Leah (Kevin); Cody (Danae), and Jena (Michael); 26 great-grandchildren: Kelli Ann; Cole; Kaitlin; Jessica; Tanner; Hunter; Gracie; Baily; Rilynn; Ellianna; Sarah; Rachel; Elizabeth; Elijah; Jacob; Evelyn; Caleb; Daelynn; Ace; Decklyn; Hayden; Harlow; Zoe; Jet; Milo, and Ollianna; and seven great great-grandchildren: Zayne; Layla; Zaylie; Bonnalynn; Hayzel; Dawson, and Archie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stonewall Jackson and Auba Jane Huddleston; her husband, Archie Dupler; six brothers: Earl; Dearl; Patrick; Mike; Stoney, and Jimmy; two sisters: Alice and Bessie; one grandson-in-law, Doug Colston; and one great-grandson, Ethan.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick.