Billie Jo Jarousak, 70, of Lawton passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Billie Jo was born Jan. 24, 1952 to Francis Joseph and Jean Jarousak at Ft Sill.
Billie Jo graduated from Alamogordo High School in New Mexico in 1971. Following graduation, Billie returned to Lawton where she was among the first group of employees hired with Goodyear Tire and Rubber where she retired after 27 plus years of service.
Billie is preceded in death by both parents, her brother John, brother-in-law, William John, and brother Craig.
Billie is survived by her son, Francis Keith Jarousak of Perryville, MD and his friend Parker; two grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Michael Jarousak and his wife Taylor and son Lucien of Lawton, and Jasmine Jarousak of Perryville, MD; sister-in-law, Diane Koolkin of Arizona; sisters: Katie John of Edmond, and Dawna Upchurch of Lawton; brother, Robert Jarousak and his wife Lela of Lawton; sister-in-law, Ethen Jarousak of Grandfield; sisters: Mary Exposito and her husband Fran of Woodbridge, VA; Teresa Russell and her husband Chris of Newnan, GA, and Bettie Fredrickson of Lawton.
A viewing was held for the family at Lawton Ritter Gray. Cards or letters of encouragement can be mailed to her son Keith Jarousak at 512 Lighthouse Dr., Perryville, MD 21903.