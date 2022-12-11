Billie Jo Jarousak

Billie Jo Jarousak, 70, of Lawton passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Billie Jo was born Jan. 24, 1952 to Francis Joseph and Jean Jarousak at Ft Sill.

Billie Jo graduated from Alamogordo High School in New Mexico in 1971. Following graduation, Billie returned to Lawton where she was among the first group of employees hired with Goodyear Tire and Rubber where she retired after 27 plus years of service.