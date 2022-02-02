Funeral service for Billie Jean Tayloe will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Westwood Baptist Church, Lawton, with Billy Harmon, Pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, officiating.
Private burial will be Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank all guests in advance for wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as much as possible.
Mrs. Billie Jean Tayloe, age 89, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee and formerly of Lawton, passed away, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Diversicare of Dover, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1932 in Cement, to the late Chancey and Lillie Pearl Harris Swarts. She graduated from high school in Cement. She married Jesse Tilton Tayloe on Nov. 1, 1950 and celebrated 50 years of marriage with Jesse, until he died in 2001. Billie was employed at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as a housekeeper. She moved to Bumpus Mills, Tennessee in 2004 to spend the rest of her life with her daughters and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family and her church were her life. She was a prayer warrior who lived a spiritual life anonymously blessing so many. She loved God with all her heart, soul, and mind, and truly loved everyone she met. She literally gave the clothes off her body.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chancey Swarts and Lille (Harris) Swarts, and her beloved husband Jesse Tayloe.
She is survived by her children: Katherine Williams and her husband, Ronnie Williams, Bumpus Mills, Tennessee; Linda (Jody) Pratt and her husband Doug Pratt, Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, and Emmit Tayloe and his wife, Dolina Tayloe, Medicine Park; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Crysti) Hamilton; Michael Williams; Terissa Morrow; Catherine Mattax; Austin Humberson; Travis Mantooth; Cory Tayloe, and Jessica Harris; 19 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren.