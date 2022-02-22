Heaven’s gate was opened and Jesus received Billie Gayle Ussery unto Himself on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the age of 89.
Billie Gayle was born in Naples, Oklahoma on Nov. 11, 1932 to Lula and Mike Bunn. She attended grade school in Alex, but at the passing of her dad, she and her mother moved to Chickasha to be close to many aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended Chickasha Junior High and attended Saint Joseph’s Academy for three years and graduated high school. She worked at Fowler’s Grocery after graduation, where she met the love of her life, Joe Dean Ussery Sr.
Gayle and Joe were married at First Baptist Church in Chickasha on June 3, 1952. They soon moved to Duncan where they began their family having a son, Joe Dean Jr. and a daughter, Sherry Gayle.
In 1960 they made a brief move to Kingfisher, where Gayle worked for the newspaper as a sales representative.
They moved to Lawton in 1961 where they established their permanent residence. Gayle worked at Herman’s Drive Inn, Dantes Restaurant, Biancos, and Riches Shoe Store. She loved music, decorating her home, flowers and fashion. She was a full-time devoted wife and mother all of her life. Billie Gayle and Joe’s marriage of 69 years was directed and protected by God’s hand. They were members of Central Baptist Church for many years and the Lord led them to Trinity Baptist Church where they transferred and kept their membership.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Wiley and Opie Stidham; and parents: Lula and Mike Bunn.
Family members remaining are husband of 69 years, Joe Dean Ussery Sr.; son, Joe Dean Ussery Jr. and his wife Sabine; and their daughter, Sherry Gayle Gaskins.
Funeral services will be in the Fellowship Center at Cameron Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Teel, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cameron Baptist Church.