Billie Carlin Stephenson, 82, Marlow, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Marlow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Marlow, with Dr. Joe Ligon officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Visitation for Billie will be on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 3-8:30 p.m. The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening to accept family and friends.
Billie was born Friday, April 11, 1941 in Gainesville, TX, to William Jesse Jr. and Lela Mae (Rogers) Cason. After graduating from DeRidder High School, she went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education at SWOSU, where she was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa. She married the love of her life, Reuben Ray Stephenson, on March 9, 1957, in Newton, TX. Billie and Reuben celebrated more than 49 years of marriage together until he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2006. Billie lived in Lawton from 1976 to 2006, where she worked as a teacher for Lawton Public Schools for more than 20 years before her retirement. She loved working with children and was a natural at teaching. Prior to living in Lawton, Billie resided in Germany for 20 years with her husband and several other places before that due to her father being in the military. In 2006, Billie relocated to Marlow and made it her forever home. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Marlow. Billie was very active in her church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and even going on mission trips to Ecuador. She had one of the kindest hearts and always wanted to help in any way she could. Billie enjoyed gardening, Swedish weaving, and making Afghans. She loved her family more than anything and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Billie will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her in the coming days.
Billie leaves behind her son, Ronald Stephenson; three daughters: Deborah Terronez and husband Paul, Cathy Carns and husband Ed, and Janet Leigh Brown and husband Winston; 12 grandchildren: Matthew Farris and wife Lacey, Aaron Stephenson and wife Rikki, Robert Farris, Tim Sheehan, Lauren Arrington and husband Garth, Cassie Bishop and husband Travis, Kimberly Sheehan, Katie Leonard and husband Austin, Bladen Brown and wife Ryan, Chris Brown and wife Brittany, Brandy Brown, and Olivia Terronez; 18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roy Gene Cason, sister, Aldina Robbins, grandson Denny, and her best friend, Rhetha Ledford.
Pallbearers will be: Matthew Farris, Robert Farris, Tim Sheehan, Austin Leonard, Bladen Brown, and Chris Brown.
Memorial contributions can be made in Billie’s name to the Marlow Samaritan’s Food Bank or to the Missions at First Baptist Church of Marlow.