Billie Carlin Stephenson, 82, Marlow, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Marlow.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Marlow, with Dr. Joe Ligon officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.

