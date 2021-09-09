Graveside service for Billie Ann (McClung) Gilliland, 89, of Paradise Valley, will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Paradise Valley Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Mrs. Gilliland passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2021 in Enid, at the age of 89.
Billie Ann (McClung) Gilliland was born Feb. 9, 1932 to Loyd and Pauline (Morrison) McClung. She grew up helping her parents in the Grade A Dairy. Her parents bottled and sold milk to Medicine Park. She attended Mt. Scott grade school and Elgin High School. She was valedictorian of her senior class. She married Don Gilliland Sept. 2, 1950 in Paradise Valley Baptist Church. They were married for 65 years and were blessed with three children: Randy, Sheryl, and Ricky. Don went to heaven Sept. 27, 2015. She worked at Security Bank, Jake Witzel Ford, Comanche County Extension office for three years, and Comanche County Treasurer’s office 25 years and was County Treasurer when she retired. Don and Billie took many trips in various places in the United States. She and her husband attended the Christian Center for many years. When her husband passed away, she moved to Brookridge Retirement Center. They had a lot of activities and she felt safe there.
She is survived by two sons: Randy Gilliland and his wife Jackie and Rick Gilliland, all of Lawton; one daughter, Sheryl Marley and her husband Danny, of Tulsa; six grandchildren: Brian Gilliland and his wife Jennifer; Sarah Gilliland; Chad Marley and his wife Farrah; Brent Marley and his wife Misti; Christi Gilliland, and Katie Gilliland; and 12 great-grandchildren: Luke; Kelsey; and Isaac Gilliland; Madison; Mackenzie; Caleb; Caden; Cale, and Caison Marley; Alexis Perkins; and Renee and Amery Gilliland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Gilliland; her parents: Loyd and Pauline McClung; and her brother Jackie McClung.
