Graveside service for Bill W. Dalton will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Billy Wayne Dalton, 85, Lawton passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Lawton. He was born Nov. 25, 1936 in Carter, to Glen F. and Oleta (Andersen) Dalton. Bill served in the United States Navy from 1955 until 1959. His last assignment was US NAAS Ream Field, Imperial Beach, California. He married Barbara Ann Back on April 14, 1955. Bill was a teacher and coach. He taught and coached junior high and high school in Groom, Texas and coached numerous little league sports for Sullivan Village teams in Lawton. He made a great impact on many of the youth he coached. Bill was a great athlete himself with many accomplishments. He loved the Oklahoma Sooners, but most of all he enjoyed being with and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Barbara of the home, three children: Beverly Dalton of Lawton; Dr. Bryan Lee Dalton and fiancé Crystal Portillo of Tulsa; and Bevin Renee Smith and husband Danny of Lawton; his sister, Sherry Coleman of Snohomish, Washington; his grandchildren: Samantha Renee Dale and husband John and their daughter Laken Renee who is Bill’s only great-grandchild, of Oklahoma City; Zane Dalton Smith of Lawton; Logan Renee Algallaf and husband Noor of Edmond; Gentry Lee Dalton of Tulsa; Maguire Duke Dalton of Tulsa; nephew Kyle Smith and wife Courtney of Bixby; three great-nephews: Hunter, Baylor and Gage Smith and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sue Smith, his brother, Gene Dalton and nephew Kurt Smith.