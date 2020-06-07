A private family service is scheduled for Bill R. Sharpe, 89, of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Bill R. Sharpe departed this life Friday June 5, 2020 at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Bill was born April 9, 1931 in Blaine County, Oklahoma, between Greenfield and Watonga to Edwin G. and Dorothea L. (Sikes) Sharpe. The family lived in several locations until 1941, when they moved to Oklahoma City, where Bill attended Emerson Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High and Central High School, graduating in 1949. While at Central, Bill participated in football and track. He was also a member of the Southside Boxing Club under the direction of Coach Chief Parris. In July of 1950, he was called to active duty by the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a member of the 1st Marine Division in Korea. He participated in the Inchon Landing on September 15, 1950; the Chosin Reservoir Action and the 1951 Chinese Spring Offensive before being released from active duty in 1952.
He married Irma J. Hosler on April 3, 1953. He returned to college at Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1956. In April 1963, he began a 29-year career with State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Company, ending with retirement in May 1992 while living in Lawton, Oklahoma. Irma preceded him in death on July 12, 1986. He then married Patricia L. (Glandon) Horton of Lawton on Valentine’s Day 1988 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They retired together and travelled the nation quite extensively by motorhome.
He was a member of the Western Hills Christian Church, where he served as elder, taught the adult senior Sunday school class and participated in numerous other roles as needed. His kind heart, warmth, wisdom and generosity were readily apparent, and he was loved, admired, and respected by all who knew him. At the time of his death he was living in the Veteran’s Center in Lawton.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat; two daughters: Cecelia Sharpe Erko and husband Michael of Blaine, Minnesota and Renee Sharpe English and husband Bob of Arlington, Texas; Stepchildren: Mike Horton of Arlington, Texas, Mark Horton and wife Susan of Cache, Oklahoma, Janet Horton Crow and husband Jim of Lawton, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, 6425 NW Cache Rd., suite 102, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505
