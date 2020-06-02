Bill Pulis, 67, Walters, OK
Funeral Service at First Baptist Church, Walters, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Roger Noland officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home with burial in the Walters Cemetery. All are welcome and social distancing will be practiced.
William Pearce “Bill” Pulis was born to Theodore Ruben and Artie Lucille (Stevens) Pulis on June 2, 1952 in Temple, OK and departed this life in Duncan, OK on May 29, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 11 months and 27 days.
Bill grew up at Temple, graduating from THS in 1971. He then spent some time in West Texas working with brood mares and in Virginia training race horses, but soon returned to Temple hiring on with Cotton Electric. He completed a 45-year career with the company, retiring in May of 2019 as the Meter and Transformer Shop Superintendent.
Bill married Shirley Harlan on December 12, 1977 in Temple and to the union 3 children where born. He later married Susie Mae (Alvarado) Dwyer on March 14, 1997 in Wichita Falls, TX. They enjoyed their home at Waurika Lake for several years until moving closer to Walters in September of 2019.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple and has also enjoyed attending FBC in Walters for several years. He loved spending time with his family, cooking, farming and taking care of his animals. Bird hunting and his dogs were a passion for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Pulis, and two sisters, Ada Fern Cain and Nelda Faye Tidwell.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, of the home; a daughter, Crissi Pulis of Walters; 2 sons and wives, Andrew and Holly Pulis of Temple, OK, Logan and Kassi Pulis of Davis, OK; 2 bonus daughters, Kim Dwyer, and Pam Brown and husband Gary all of Walters; a bonus son, Jay Dwyer and wife Deena of Roanoke, TX; 2 brothers and wives, Oscar and Pat Pulis of Walters, Reuben and Sharon Pulis of Temple; he is Poppie of 10, MaKenna and husband Jacob, Karigan, Patrick, Caleb, Sky’Lynn, Shaylie, Ian, Londyn, Trypp and Asher; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to Special Olympics Oklahoma, 6835 South Canton Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74136-3433