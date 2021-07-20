Bill Nelson Taylor, 90, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 in Duncan. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Rock Creek Cemetery, with Darrel Blaine officiating. Burial will be in the Rock Creek Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Bill was born Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1930 in Fletcher, to Henry and Ruby (Rogers) Taylor. He was a graduate of Fletcher High School. Bill lived in the Comanche and Stephens County area most of his life and he worked in Civil Services for the Government. He married Helga Dinse in 1982, in Lawton, and they celebrated 37 years of marriage before she preceded him in death. Bill enjoyed bass fishing, quail hunting, and taking care of cattle. He also enjoyed cutting and bailing hay and watching TV, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners. Most importantly, Bill loved his family and cherished the time spent with them. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include son, Roger Taylor of Lawton; son Ronnie Taylor of Oklahoma City; daughter, Paula Neel and husband Max of Oklahoma City; daughter, Patty Trumble and husband Mike of Shawnee; son, Bryan Bowles and wife Jeanette of Duncan; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Bennie Taylor and wife Betty of Elgin; and Buddy Taylor and wife Mary of Beaumont, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Bobby Taylor, sister, Betty Worth, and son, Dean Bowles.
Pallbearers will be: Glenn Klein, Lee Talley, Frankie Ball, Mike Trumble, Randy Taylor, and Jeff Taylor.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Wilkins Health and Rehabilitation, for the great care Bill received from their compassionate staff.
Online condolences may be made to www.CallawaySmithCobb.com