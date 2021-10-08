Funeral service for Bill D. Watson will be 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Wayne Morris, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery in Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Bill Derris Watson of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the age of 88. On April 11, 1933, he was born to Ollie May Woodall and Henry Watson in Lawton. Bill grew up in south Lawton, where he attended Roosevelt Elementary and Lawton High School. He was married to Joan Rhodes and had two daughters, D’Ann Watson, and Tina Watson. He later married Alice Parker on Nov. 9, 1963, and had a son, Parker Watson. Bill and Alice were happily married until her death in 2018.
Bill was drafted into the Army after high school, where he served two years. After his time in the military, he started a career in craftsmanship at Sears. He later would go on to work at Larrance Industries until he retired in 2012. Bill was handy and could build anything. He had every tool imaginable and put them all to use. He loved to play cards and dominoes, travel with friends and family, work around the house, rodeos, cowboys, work with his hands, tell stories, and buy tools. Bill was a valued member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed trips to the casino. Most of all, he loved being Pa to all his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and even their friends. He was a kind man who loved deeply and was loved deeply in return.
He is survived by his daughter, D’Ann Watson of Lawton; son, Parker Watson and wife Natalie of Fletcher; grandchildren: Kena Garrett and husband Bryan of Oklahoma City; Chelsea Harless and husband Zachary of Fletcher; Scott Watson and wife Ashley of Lawton; and Ryan Watson of Killeen, TX; great-grandchildren: Henry “Hank,” Georgia and Eliza Garrett of Oklahoma City; Cooper and Creed Watson of Lawton; Austin and Emma Watson of Killeen, TX.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Watson; their infant son, Billy D. Watson; daughter, Tina; parents Ollie Mae and Henry Watson; brother, Donald, and sister, Thelma; daughter-in-law, Caren Watson and every weed eater he ever owned.