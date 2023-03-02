Funeral services for SFC (Retired) Bill “BJ” Long will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 2:01 am
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
SFC (Retired) Bill “BJ” Long died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his residence in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 87. He was born Sept. 14, 1935, to SC and Clara Long in Livingston, Tennessee, where he grew up, went to school and worked as a farmer and truck driver before entering the United States Army on Jan. 31, 1957.
While in the Army he served in the United States, Germany, Vietnam and Korea before retiring in 1977 as a Sergeant First Class. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Army Commendation with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal with Sixth Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart and three Overseas Service Bars. After retiring from the Army he worked as a mechanic and truck driver in Lawton until 2001.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Chandra Lucksted; a daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Tony Banuelos; three grandchildren: Tyler Puente and wife Molly, Alissa Puente and Caydie Lucksted; one great-granddaughter, Carmen Puente; a sister, Edna Roberts; three nieces: Cathy Taylor, Angie Choate and Billie Chaffins; and his toy Yorkie, Bitsy.
His mother, father, a brother, HC Long, and three sisters, Sarrah Bilbrey, Fay Copeland and Phillis Alford, preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
