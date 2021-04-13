Graveside service for Beverly Spessard, 61, of Sterling, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.
Mrs. Spessard passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home in Sterling, at the age of 61.
Beverly Gail (Schettler) Spessard was born on Nov. 28, 1959 in Lawton, to Leonard and Barbara (Nunley) Schettler. She graduated from Fletcher High School in 1978 and then attended Cameron University where she received her Associate Degree. She married Milton ‘Ron’ Spessard on June 8, 1996. The two have been married for 24 years. Beverly enjoyed working in her yard especially in her flower beds. She was a member of the Sterling Church of Christ and loved to read her Bible.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Ron, of Marlow; her mother, Barbara Anderson, of Marlow; her brother, Greg Schettler and his wife Dawna, of Paradise Valley; her nephew, Austin Schettler and his wife Sarah and their son Lincoln; and her niece, Taylor Mithlo and her husband Aubrey and their children Rosie and Trystan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Schettler; her stepfather, Hollis Anderson; her sister, Kim Schettler; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
