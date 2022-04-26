Beverly Ann Quoetone Hicks, was one of 10 children born to Lottie (Quassicker) Quoetone and William “Bill” Quoetone on Feb. 23, 1934 in Lawton. She spent her early years living with her mother’s aunt, Grandma Topay, on her allotment in north Indiahoma. Comanche was Beverly’s first language which she used to serve as an interpreter for her grandma who only spoke her native language. One of her fondest memories was Grandma Topay taking her to and from the school bus every day by horse. She learned a lot of the old ways from those experiences.
Beverly attended elementary at Cache Public School and Meers School in Meers. In later childhood, Beverly attended Fort Sill Indian School where she played basketball. She learned homemaking and clerical skills. Beverly graduated from Fort Sill Indian School in 1952. She later attended Haskell Institute (now Haskell Indian Nations University) where her education was focused on secretarial and office management duties.
In 1969, Beverly was gifted a baby girl, Lori Danielle, who she happily raised as a single mother. The loving bond they shared is incomparable and eternal.
Beverly was employed over the years by the U.S. Air Force in New York City, Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington D.C., U.S. Army in Fort Sill, Oklahomans for Indian Opportunity in Norman, Quoetone & Associates in Anadarko and as the tribal administrator for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe. In 2008, after she retired from WCD Enterprises in Anadarko, she followed in her father’s footsteps serving on the Hearing Board of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
In her later years, Beverly moved to Oklahoma City and volunteered in the Third Age Life (senior wellness) office located at Integris Baptist Medical Center, as well as the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference office. She was an avid Oklahoma City Thunder fan and loved cheering from the stands or watching their games from home. She also enjoyed watching Family Feud with her main man Steve Harvey. In her final years, Beverly resided at Wickshire Senior Living in Norman.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Lori Campbell and husband John of Norman; siblings: Mary Hill, Deborah Wilson, and Daisy Mammedaty all of Cache; Delores Twohatchet of Lawton and Patricia Eaglenest of Anadarko; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She cherished her lifelong F.S.I.S. friends Lola Hayden and Peggy Duran.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lottie and William Quoetone and two sisters: Judy Littleman and Cornelia Karty, three brothers: William L. Quoetone, Varner “Buddy” Quoetone and Gene Quoetone and her beloved grand-dog, Boomer.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donna Pewo officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.