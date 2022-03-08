Beverly Mourene (Green) Fallin passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 surrounded by family and close friends.
On Sept. 12, 1956, Beverly was born to the late William “Bill” and Josephine Green in Lawton. She attended primary through undergraduate studies in Lawton.
In 1981, she married Melvin J. Fallin and completed several tours of duties with him. Shortly before retiring from the armed forces, they settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised their four children and grandchildren.
Beverly loved studying the Bible, crafting, decorating, shopping, jewelry and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, children, grandchildren, great great-grandchild, countless relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William “Bill” and Josephine Green; sister, Geraldine Johnson and brothers: Raymond Johnson and Willie Green Jr.
Visitation service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at White’s Memorial Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15221
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Life, 247 Johnston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207.
Graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with a private Interment.