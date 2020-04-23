Beverly Ellis, 63, Walters, OK
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.
Beverly Jo (Napier) Ellis was born June 5, 1956 in Pittsburg, KS to Harold Leroy and Jacqueline Ray “Jackie” (Daniels) Napier and departed this life in Oklahoma City, OK on April 16, 2020 at the age of 63 years, 10 months and 11 days.
Beverly grew up and attended school in Pittsburg, KS. She held various jobs while raising her kids in Kansas. Beverly later married Charles Lesley Ellis on February 14, 1995 in Walters, OK, making Walters their home. She had a good business sense and had been serving as Area Manager of numerous apartment complexes.
Beverly loved going on vacation by way of motorcycle, which she and Charley did from coast to coast. She also enjoyed going to the lake and spent many hours there with the whole family, camping, boating and fishing. She loved her kids and grandkids very much and they are what kept her going.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jackie Napier.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Ellis, of the home; 7 kids and their spouses, Sabrina Edwards and Donald of Lawton, OK, Kristie Eidson and Wes of Walters, OK, Tommy McManis and Leslie of Mulberry, KS, Susy Coleman of Weir, KS, Brandy Ellis of Miami, OK, Levi Koff of Joplin, MO, Deseri Rago and Sean of Miami, OK; a step-brother; 2 half-sisters; many grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends.