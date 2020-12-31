A private family service will be held Friday, January 1, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lake passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 in Lawton, at the age of 84.
Beverly Ann Lake was born June 9, 1936 on a farm Southeast of Elgin, to Thomas and Johnnie Belle Lake. She attended Mistletoe School, Pauls Valley Boarding School, and Greiner’s Private School. She was a lifelong member of the Fletcher and Elgin Assembly of God churches, walking to church faithfully every Sunday. The last years of her life, Beverly was a resident of McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Home. Beverly Ann is remembered by her siblings as the “matriarch sibling” of the family. She was the family’s historian, remembering dates and relatives for several generations. Beverly never met a stranger. If you were willing to listen, she was willing to talk. Beverly always adored babies and her arms rocked many nieces and nephews throughout the decades. She was a member of the Mistletoe Neighborly Club and was very talented with her hands, spending hours creating beautiful embroidery and drawing pictures for her loved ones. In her earlier years, Beverly had a brilliant recollection of information. She never forgot a name, face, or number.
She is survived by her six siblings: Betty Taylor and her husband Benny; Sandra Keller; Tommie Lake and his wife Beverly; Janice Lake; Terry Lake; and Rhonda Tehauno and her husband Adrian; many nieces and nephews; dear friends; and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her parents: Thomas and Johnnie Belle Lake and an infant brother.
The family would like to thank those who cared for her during her time at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Home. They would also like to thank Dr. Mercedez Bernard for her medical professionalism towards Beverly.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.