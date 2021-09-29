Beverly Ann Janis-Wermy passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones Sept. 26, 2021 at the age of 68.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday Oct. 1, 2021 at Cache KCA Cemetery west of Cache. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Beverly was born on Dec. 29, 1952 to Curtis and Bernice DeSersa-Janis in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. She was an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She attended Oglala Community School and graduated in May of 1971. After high school, she attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, where she met the love of her life of 43 years, Ronald Dewayne Wermy. They were married on June 5, 1975 at their old homestead in Cache, where they began to start their life together. Beverly was a homemaker who enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included going to estate sales and collecting antique glassware. She also was an avid dart player in her younger years.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Kenneth) Williams; grandchildren: Precious and Payton Williams, and Dakota Wermy; brothers: Ronald and Franklin Janis; special sister-in-law, Maxine Brings Him Back; “hunka” (adopted) brother David DeSersa and “hunka” sister, La dine HawkWing-Carroll. Special relatives include Tom and Darlene Shortbull and children, all cousins from the late Guy “Boob” Janis and Ival “Spot” Janis families on the Pine Ridge Reservation and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; Ronald Dewayne Wermy; her son, Ronald “Lil Ronnie” Wermy; her parents: Curtis and Bernice DeSersa-Janis; grandparents: Francis and Cora Bird Necklace Janis; Alex DeSersa and Angeline Turning Holy Standing Elk; brothers: Theodore (Ted) Janis “Wanble Ska” and William (Bill) Janis.