Funeral services for Betty Waitman Dunbar will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Bible Baptist Church, Walters, with the Rev. John Carlisle officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. Donation can be made to Bible Baptist Church, Walters.
Betty Louise (Waitman) Dunbar was born to William Haskell and Evelyn Louise (Perkins) Waitman on Nov. 9, 1938 in Bakersfield, CA and departed this life in Lawton, on Jan. 15, 2022 at the age of 83 years, 2 months and 6 days.
Betty grew up west of Temple, attending Temple Schools but for a brief time at Walters High School. She married Earnest Lee “Cotton” Dunbar on Oct. 3, 1956 at Duncan, and to the union three children were born. The family made their home at Walters where Betty was a homemaker until the kids were mostly grown. She was then employed at Bills Dollar Store from 1988-1997 and also assisted Earnest some with his paint business called Cotton’s Painting.
Betty was an active member of Bible Baptist Church for many years serving as Sunday School teacher various other duties. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, gardening, baking, playing the piano and traveling around to see the kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest in 2019; her parents, Bill and Louise Waitman; and her sister, Evelyn Sue Brothers.
Survivors include three children and spouses: Terry and Loretta Dunbar of Walters; Cindy and Howard Hayes of Tulsa; and Susan and Shannon Walker of Welch; seven grandchildren and spouses: Amy and Ronnie Harner of Miami; Casey Dunbar and Bill Milam of Mexia, TX; Clayton Dunbar and Ashley of Lawton; Zachary Hayes and Lauren of Tulsa; Jacob Hayes and Jessica of Tulsa; Brody Walker and Josie Walker both of Welch; eight great-grandchildren: Cierra and husband Josh; Samantha; Briah; Ryder; Dakota; Wyatt; Austyn and Lucius; two great-great grandchildren: Konnor and Kolson; other relatives and a host of friends.