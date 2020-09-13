Betty Vernoice Mallow, 84, Walters, passed on from this life September 11, 2020 in Frederick, OK. She was born April 30, 1936 in Walters, Oklahoma to Clarence Albert and Essie Lee (Wilson) Moon. Betty spent her childhood years in the Odessa, Texas area and Walters, Oklahoma. She married Glen Mallow on October 31, 1952 in Midland, TX and they made their home southwest of Walters for 68 years. To this union four children were born: Glenda, Harlin, Cheryl and Kevin.
Betty was ten years old when she began attending the Walters Church of Christ and was a member of the church for 74 years. She loved her relationship with the Lord and rarely missed a church service. She served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Ladies Bible Class.
Betty’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She loved the time spent with children and grandchildren. She started decorating the house in September but usually had some decorations up all year. She loved vacationing mostly in Colorado. She and Glen had many camping adventures around Durango, Ouray, Silverton and Southfork.
Betty made the best Angel Food cake. She loved to cook, sew, shop, western movies, jewelry and getting her hair done every Friday morning.
Most of all she loved family and her relationship with Jesus Christ.
Betty is survived by her husband Glen Mallow. Her four children: Glenda (Chris Martin), Cheryl (Ronnie Mansel), Harlin Mallow (Carla) and Kevin Mallow (Vicky). Grandchildren: Carisa Schreiner, David Martin, Eric Martin, Josh Mallow, Seth Mallow, Kacey Mallow, Sean Mallow, Chelby Mansel, Kynsi Mansel and many great grandchildren. Sisters: Carol Thompson and Wanda Johnson. Brothers: Robert Moon and L.D. Moon. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Essie Moon, sister Laquita and two brothers, Albert (Sonny) Moon and George (Snookie) Moon.
Funeral Services at the Walters Church of Christ, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Phillip Johnson and Don Crow officiating with internment Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.