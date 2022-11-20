Memorial service for Betty Richard, 89, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Howell officiating.
Mrs. Richard passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Oklahoma City.
Betty was born on July 19, 1933 in Erlangen, Germany to Andreas and Anna (Amon) Frank. She grew up in Germany where she attended school. She met a young soldier, John Richard who was stationed there and they married on July 1, 1966. They came to Lawton in 1971 where Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed swimming, going to the casino, reading her german newspaper, and looked forward to daily calls with her grandson. She liked football with her favorites being the Dallas Cowboys, the OU Sooners, and the German National Team. She will be missed by her best girlfriends at their monthly coffee clutch.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Lloyd Richard, of the home; her daughter, Jackline Richard and her fiance, Timothy Grays, of Pearland, TX; her son, Kenneth Wayne Richard, of Fort Worth, TX; her sister, Marie Nahr, of Germany; three grandchildren: Kendrick Shepard, Alexis Lohman and husband, Bradley, and Taylor Richard; two great-grandchildren, Addilyn Godbey and one on the way, Maisyn Lohman; and a host of other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her five brothers and sisters.