Funeral for Betty Love, 87, Fletcher, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Fletcher Assembly of God Church.
Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Betty went home to be with her heavenly father and savior on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Betty Jane Love was born May 25, 1934, in Johnston Milburn, Okla., to Frederick J. Fowler and Algreida Culberson Fowler. She was the oldest of six children. She began school in Johnston Milburn, Okla., in 1940 before receiving her GED from the Lawton Indian School. She then married Joyce L. Love on March 18, 1950. They were married for 50 years. During these years they had four children.
They resided on the family farm southeast of Apache, OK. Betty helped work the family farm and taught at the Fletcher Christian Academy. Betty was a member of Fletcher Assembly of God Church as well as a member of the Chickasaw Nation. She spent years ministering to bring others to the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren of five generations.
She is survived by two daughters: Carolyn Creek and her husband Ernest Creek of Sterling and Denise Spriggs of Sterling; two sons: Ronald Love and his wife Denise Love of Dixon and Jody Love and fiancé Jerri Thomas on family farm of Fletcher; one sister, Judy Fowler of Ada; one brother, Jimmy Fowler of Wilson; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joyce Love; her parents, Frederick and Algreida Fowler; three brothers: Willard Fowler, James Fowler and Freddy Fowler; two nieces: Darla Fowler and Brandy Barnes; one son-in-law, Mike Spriggs; and two great-grandsons, Casey and Jase Spriggs.
