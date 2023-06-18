Memorial services for Betty Loretta Simmons 77 of Geronimo, will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Mallow and Lynn Munoz officiating. She went to be with her Father in Heaven on June 13, 2023, with her loving family beside her. Betty was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Lawton. Her parents were Ruth and Elton Simmons Tooahnippah Sr. Betty began her life in Geronimo and graduated from Geronimo High School. She attended Great Plains Vo-Tech, LPN classes and received her diploma and nurse’s license. After three years at Cameron University, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years, in various fields of nursing. She enjoyed meeting new co-workers, patients, and making friends. She retired from nursing in 2006, due to health problems. She loved to travel and took her parents on many vacation trips throughout the US. When she was younger, she lived in California, Chicago, IL, and Dallas, TX. She always wanted to go back to Chicago, she loved living there.

After her retirement she began making handcrafted Native American Dolls, and then showed them at art shows. She created a total of 180 dolls. Her doll exhibit now belongs to the Comanche Nation Museum in Lawton.