Memorial services for Betty Loretta Simmons 77 of Geronimo, will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Mallow and Lynn Munoz officiating. She went to be with her Father in Heaven on June 13, 2023, with her loving family beside her. Betty was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Lawton. Her parents were Ruth and Elton Simmons Tooahnippah Sr. Betty began her life in Geronimo and graduated from Geronimo High School. She attended Great Plains Vo-Tech, LPN classes and received her diploma and nurse’s license. After three years at Cameron University, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years, in various fields of nursing. She enjoyed meeting new co-workers, patients, and making friends. She retired from nursing in 2006, due to health problems. She loved to travel and took her parents on many vacation trips throughout the US. When she was younger, she lived in California, Chicago, IL, and Dallas, TX. She always wanted to go back to Chicago, she loved living there.
After her retirement she began making handcrafted Native American Dolls, and then showed them at art shows. She created a total of 180 dolls. Her doll exhibit now belongs to the Comanche Nation Museum in Lawton.
Our mom would like to be remembered for her work she did for the Lord as a Sunday school teacher at Petarsy Indian Methodist Church in 2006. Her family all attended church together there. These were some of her best memories of church.
Betty was a loving mother to her sons Quinn (deceased) and Chad Simmons and to her special daughter Kathy Joyce Tasso (deceased). A loving grandmother to Cody and Chantel Miranda, Shelly and Matt Burgess, Andy and Skyla Simmons, special grandchildren Antonio and Keenen Tasso, Melody Roubideaux, Ava and Quinetta Simmons.
Loving great-grandmother to Kayden and Neveah Simmons, Jake Beasley, Hayden Hadley, Owen Miranda and Loretta Ann Burgess.
Family was the most important part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Elton Simmons Tooahnippah Sr, very special companion Don Atkinson, brothers; Larry Simmons, Edwin Allen Simmons and Elton Simmons Tooahnippah Jr. Her paternal grandparents Wilson and Flora Simmons Tooahnippah. Her maternal grandparents Mary Hazel Heah Komah, Bob Tenequer Sr and special grandmother Jane Tenequer Woommavovah. Her special maternal grandparents Kate Heah Komah and Mikey Tadanippah.
She is survived by her son Chad Simmons and his companion Raven Simmons Geronimo, Cody and Chantel Miranda Lawton, Shelly and Matt Burgess, Lawton, Andy and Skyla Simmons Elgin; brother Weldon and Marion Simmons Geronimo; sister Gloria Marie Eckiwaudah (deceased); brother-in-law, Clyde Chemah, sister Bonita and Carl Paddyaker Sr., Cache; special sister Saadia Tasso Thompson, Lawton; Aunt Barbara Crumbley (deceased); uncle Bob Tenequer Jr (deceased); special sister Rebecca Howlingwater and Sandra Toyekoyah and her family. Niece Natalie Eckiwaudah, Nephew Dennis and Lynette Eckiwaudah and family Flagstaff, Arizona; nephew Robert Simmons Cache, Lisa and Kermit Yackeyonny “Junior” and family Lawton, Jeff Simmons and family, Geronimo; Jerry and Becky Simmons, Geronimo; Dee Dee Jozwiak, Cache; Ramona and Tommy Hancox, Elgin; Eltona Vance and husband David, Geronimo; Melinda McCool and family, Lawton; nephew Elton Tooahnippah III and family, and nephew Larry Simmons. I love all of you and God Bless!
She would like to thank everyone, family and friends for their love and support during her lifetime. “I have asked, and my lord had forgiven me.” I now leave on the greatest journey of my life.
She was very thankful to be Native American and a very proud member of the Comanche Nation. She was baptized as a teenager at Geronimo Baptist Church and was a member of Petarsy Indian Methodist Church.