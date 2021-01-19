Betty Lois (Hiner) Whitten went home to the Lord Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Lawton. At age five, she and her parents, John M. and Ruth “Deede” (Hiner) Whitten, moved to Duncan.
Betty, an only child, loved and was loved by her parents and greatly benefited from their deep faith and Christian influence. She attended Duncan schools and graduated in 1945 from Duncan High School. Betty’s outgoing and vivacious personality made her quite popular, and she forged lasting friendships wherever she went. In high school, her petite form earned her the nick-name “Short Rack.” Betty then attended Oklahoma A&M and then Oklahoma College for Women. She married her lifelong love, Jerry Don Whitten Sr., on March 27, 1948, in Henrietta, Texas. Betty and Jerry raised four children: Steve, John Bob, Missy, and J.D. “Butch.” She enjoyed being a stay-at-home, hands-on mother. In February 1975 she went to work beside her husband Jerry at Whitten Insurance Agency to help out after Duncan suffered a devastating tornado.
Betty’s natural spark led her to connect with her community. She was a proud 61-year member of Chapter EE of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, where she always added a bit of levity to every meeting. She was an accomplished knitter and needle pointer. She leaves behind many beautiful projects including knitted coats, needlepoint purses, pillows, and rugs which her family will forever treasure. Betty found a love for golf relatively late in her life. She enjoyed participation in the Duncan Ladies’ Golf Association, always walking the course and often golfing barefoot. Betty and Jerry raised their children at Duncan First Baptist Church, where they were members for over 70 years. Betty volunteered in many capacities there, most notably in the nursery. In retirement, Betty and Jerry enjoyed their vacation home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they spent many happy days with family and friends. Betty was always generous with her time, her love, and her advice. Her last four years were spent at Elk Crossing Nursing and Rehabilitation where she became a favorite among the staff because of her sweet and sassy personality.
Preceded in death by her parents, Betty is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jerry and their children: Steve and wife Darlene of Duncan; John Bob and wife Socorro of Grand Prairie, Texas; Missy Whitten Craig and husband Hal of Brandon, Florida; and J. D. “Butch” and wife Jamie of Duncan. She is also survived by grandchildren: Leigh McEntire and husband Marcus; Matt Whitten; Emmanuel Whitten and wife Sandra; Rosanne E. Frederick and husband Andrew; Daisy Whitten Taillant and husband Benjamin; John William Whitten; Susanne F. Perkins and husband Charles; Sarah Kathryn Kamis; Samuel Mason Whitten plus 12 great-grandchildren, and many treasured friends.
The family would like to express gratitude for the loving care given to Betty, Jerry, and family by the staff of Elk Crossing these past four years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Duncan Municipal Cemetery with the Reverend Bryan Pain officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Stephens County Humane Society, PO Box 669, Duncan, OK 73534.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.