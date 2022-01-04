Funeral service for Betty Lois Fraze, 92, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Harmon officiating.
Mrs. Fraze passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at her home in Lawton.
Burial will be at Cache Cemetery, Cache.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Betty was born on Nov. 23, 1929 in Lawton, to Alvin Cooper and Rosa (Ivy) Lamb. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1947. She worked at Southwestern Hospital and later worked in the cafeteria at Lawton High School. Betty married Robert “Bob” Fraze on March 10, 1951 and they made Lawton their home where they owned and operated a Phillips 66 Gas Station for several years and later worked for the Lawton Constitution and the Daily Oklahoman in the paper delivery department. Mr. Fraze passed away on Feb. 8, 2014. Betty enjoyed playing Skip Bo, working on crafts, woodworking with her husband, and spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert “Bud” and Jeanne Fraze, of Midwest City and Russell “Russ” and Jennifer Fraze, of Oklahoma City; her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia “Sissy” and John Lennon, of Decatur, Alabama; and a special daughter and her husband, Sondra and Chuck Potts, of Lawton; her sisters and brother-in-law, Maggie and Lee Sailors, of Nacogdoches, Texas and Evelyn Perou, of Lawton; her sister-in-law, Marie Reed, of Cicero, Indiana; her grandchildren and spouses: Aaron and Mary Kay Fraze; Misty and Stephen T Isaacs; Budd Fraze; Rusty Fraze; Tamara Wibbing; Ariel Steward and Dallas Steward; her great-grandchildren: Taylor Fraze; Connor Fraze; Daxton Isaacs; Addison Isaacs; Easton Isaacs; Hunter Fraze; Ashely Fraze; Mikayla Fraze; McKenzie Fraze; Abby Fraze; Becky Fraze; Lily Fraze; and Brayden Wibbing; her great great-grandchildren: Freya Fraze; Geralt Randall, and Selena Fraze; numerous nieces and nephews; many loving friends including Carol Newell; and her beloved dog, Bailey.
She was preceded in death by his parents, her husband of 62 years, Robert Fraze; her sister, Mae Barnett; her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Bessie Lamb; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Shelle and Mary Ellen Fraze, her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Fred Perou, James Henry Fraze, Archie M. Fraze, and Anna L. Fraze.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Tamara Wibbing, Lisa Morris, and Sondra Potts who cared for Betty during her illness.