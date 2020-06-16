Betty Lee Taylor-Liston went to be with her Lord and Savior June 12, 2020, at the age of 94 from complications following a long illness. She was born on October 6, 1925, to Ell and Rada Ann Taylor, in Mulhall, Oklahoma. At a young age she was baptized and became committed to serving the Lord and others. She graduated from Central High School, Oklahoma City in 1945. Soon after graduation she worked for John A. Brown Jewelry Department and later worked for Sohio Petroleum Company in the business department. She attended night classes at OCU during this time. On August 19, 1950 she married James (Jim) Louis Liston from Coweta, Ok. Together they started Liston Construction Company, building beautiful family homes in Oklahoma City, Ok. After having two daughters, the family moved to Lawton, OK, in 1961. Betty and Jim continued to run Liston Construction Company, building homes and developing several housing additions over the next 40 years, in Lawton. Betty enjoyed developing house plans and decorating during those years. While she and Jim raised their family, Betty became a real estate broker building and selling homes in the Lawton area. Betty is survived by; daughter Jamie Ring and her husband Russell Ring; granddaughter Riley Lackey and her son Owen Lackey; granddaughter Rachel Ring; granddaughter Robbin Dunbar, her husband Scott Dunbar and their children Kennedy and John Dunbar; daughter Carole Ann Liston; grandson Robert Fritts, his wife Jamie, and their daughter Emma Fritts; granddaughter Amanda Murdock, her husband Craig Murdock and their children Deanna Morton, James Best, Brycen Murdock and Carter Murdock and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her husband James L. Liston; Sisters Ellieen Bowden, Lotus Clevenger and Doris Sayers; Brothers Joe Taylor, Dane Taylor, Donald Taylor, and Bill Taylor. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. June17, 2020 at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 following a committal service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or the foundation of your choice.
