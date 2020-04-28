A private family graveside service for Betty Kriz will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may view from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Betty Kriz, age 88, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Duncan.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com

Recommended for you