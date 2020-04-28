A private family graveside service for Betty Kriz will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may view from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Betty Kriz, age 88, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Duncan.
