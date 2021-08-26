ALTUS — Betty June Lehr, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, teacher and friend to many went to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 82.
Betty was born July 2, 1939, in Princeton, Missouri, to the parents of C.E. and Lois Hammond. Betty grew up on the family farm in near Princeton where her father raised cattle. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1957 and attended Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College in Kirksville where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in the spring of 1959. She is a lifetime member of the Delta Sigma chapter of Delta Zeta.
Betty married Robert “Bob” McGee Lehr on Feb. 7, 1959, in Kirksville, Missouri, and to this marriage four children were born: Jay, Jana, Dena and Tara. Betty supported Bob in his Air Force career along with raising their four children until they arrived at their final base in Altus.
Betty worked for Altus Public Schools for 29 years, retiring in 2007. The first 14 years were spent as a physical education teacher at Altus Junior High, Eugene Field, Wilson and Washington Elementary School. In May 1984 she earned her master’s degree in Counseling from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She spent the remaining of her career as a counselor at Altus Junior High, Altus Alternative School with the last three being at Altus High School. She also served as the co-director of the Altus Night Alternative Schools for 10 1/2 years and worked for the Altus Adult Education program as the Testing Administrator for six years. Betty was a proud member of the Altus Education Association and Oklahoma Education Association where she served on the legislative committee for five years, the Constitution Committee for three years and NE-AEA representative to the National Convention for two years.
Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church in Altus where she was a faithful prayer warrior for the Prayer Ministry, Awana leader and fifth-grade Sunday School teacher for many years. Betty loved telling everyone about the Lord, loved teaching, loved her family and often referred to her grandchildren as the joy of her life. Her motto was “it only takes a spark to get a fire going” and she hoped she has been a spark to many by the way she lived her life.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two siblings: Jim Hammond and Barbara Stolte.
She is survived by son, Jay Lehr and wife Nancy of Lawton; daughter Jana Haynie of Texarkana, Texas; daughter, Dena Daniel and husband Curtis of Altus; daughter, Tara Hurley and husband Rob of Lebanon, Illinois; grandchildren: Cody Haynie; Brittany (Doug) Baluh; Shelby Daniel; Caitlin Haynie; Kelsey Lehr; Haley (Heath) Jackson; Cole Lehr; Jason Hurley and Blake Hurley; and great-grandchildren: Lane Jackson; Brexley Suniga; Eleanor Baluh and Parker Jackson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Open visitation will be from 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Lowell — Tims Funeral Home, Altus.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Altus, with Dr. Jeff Moore officiating. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Funeral services are under the direction of Lowell — Tims Funeral Home and Crematory, Altus.