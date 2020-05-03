Private Family Funeral Service for Betty Jo Fisher age 88, of rural Chattanooga, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Fisher passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Brentwood Senior Living in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Betty Jo (Yerby) Fisher was born June 24, 1931, in rural Tillman County, Oklahoma to William Joel and Lucy (McClain) Yerby. She attended Deep Red School. She was united in marriage to Ruben “Shorty” Fisher on September 13, 1947, In Vernon, Texas. To this union was born three children, Dennis, Nita and Eddie. She was so proud of her children. Betty made sure they were voted “Best Dressed” in school. She would do without, so they could have more. Betty was employed in purchasing at Hawthorne Aviation at Fort Sill from 1960 to 1967. She and her family owned and operated Fisher’s Station and Grocery at Cache from 1967 to 1973. She later worked at the Frederick Hospital in purchasing from 1974 to 1980. Her last career was working at the Chattanooga Bank until her retirement, at the age of 65. She loved her family and her home very much; she had a great talent for decorating. She spent many hours in her yard planting trees and flowers which was her favorite past time. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chattanooga.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Fisher and his wife Susie of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; her daughter, Nita Knight of Lawton, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Lisa Eidson and her husband Don, Lorie Ross, Tyson Fisher and his wife Shona, and Taylor Fisher; seven great-grandchildren, Justin Edwards and his wife Samantha, Aaron Eidson, Shelby Eidson, Sophia Eidson, Brandi King and her husband Trace, Hollie Winslett, and Savannah Fisher; three great-great-grandchildren, Raylee Chumbley, Traylee Eidson and A.J. Eidson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy Yerby; her husband, Ruben “Shorty” Fisher; one son, Eddie Dale Fisher; two brothers, Arthur House and George House; and two sisters, Peggy Yerby and Hazel Agee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund in memory of Betty Jo Fisher.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no more that 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Mrs. Fisher may be viewed on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home; from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Dennis and Nita will greet and receive friends and family. The funeral service may be viewed on Monday by following the Facebook livestream link at: Jackson Funeral Home, Inc, — Frederick, Oklahoma.