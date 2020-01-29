Funeral Services for Betty Jean Smith, age 63, will be at 11:00 a.m.—Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (#7 NE Louis K. Jones Avenue) in Lawton, with Dr. Michael D. Logan, pastor and Rev. Terrence Hurley, officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 6:00 p.m.--8:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 in Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
Bettye Jean Smith died Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Lawton. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery—Lawton, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
She was born July 28, 1956 to Jimmy Smith and Clara Smith in New Orleans, LA. She graduated from Walter L. Cohen High School in New Orleans. She married Royce Johnson, Sr., he preceded her in death. Having lived in New Orleans, for a number of years, she came to Lawton, in August 2005 during Hurricane Katrina. By profession, she was a provider in Home Healthcare. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church-Lawton.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE: Her children: Royce James Johnson, Jr., Roshiva Johnson, and Lacerisha Johnson; her grandchildren: Jorion Rouege, Innasia Johnson, Javion Johnson, Ariel Baker, Zoe Thompson, Mi’Yanna Brown and Gabriel Royce Johnson; her great grandchild, Amari Payton; her sisters, Claire Hawkins, Mae Smith and Sherry Smith; her brothers: Lloyd Carter, Troy Carter and Floyd Carter; many blessed nephews, nieces and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.