Graveside service for Betty Jean Gunn will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, with Rev. Kevin McCurdy, pastor of Westwood Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Masks are required to attend the graveside service.
Betty Jean Gunn, 95, passed away peacefully under Hospice care in her home at Brookridge Retirement Community in Lawton, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Betty was born on Aug. 10, 1925 in Greenwood, Arkansas to Claud and Lucille Gibbs, deceased. Betty had five siblings and was preceded in death by brothers, Claud, Jr., Edward, and Bobby, and a sister, Linda Lou Merritt. Her youngest brother, Forrest Willis Gibbs lives in Greenwood, Arkansas. Betty was married to Tommie J. Gunn. He died in 2010.
She is survived by two children, whom they raised together from Betty’s previous marriage to Robert Lee Turner, deceased, Sandra Jean Gunn-Gall; and Tommy Lee Gunn and his wife, Carole J. Brown.
She is also survived by five grandchildren: Heather Dawn Burns; Joe Brown; Elizabeth (Elie) Robinson; Katherine (Kati) Gall and Victoria (Vica) Johnson, as well as three great-grandchildren: Julia Kovarovic; Sadie Brown and Dylan L. Robinson.
Betty retired with honor after 20 years from Civil Service at Fort Sill, in 1982. She and Tommie were charter members of Westwood Baptist Church in Lawton.
The passing of our wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is a great loss and we will love and miss her always.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.