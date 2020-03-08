Funeral service for Betty Jean Browers, 92 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Jones officiating.
Mrs. Browers passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lawton.
Betty was born in Lincoln Arkansas on June 6, 1927 to Beulah and Roy Yates. She graduated from Lincoln High School, where in addition to her studies, played on the girls’ varsity basketball team. After high school, Betty worked as an “Operator” for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Fayetteville, Camden and Little Rock Arkansas. She met Howard Browers in Lincoln Arkansas and they were married on April 2, 1946. Since Howard was in the Army, they began a life of travel that included living in Little Rock/Camp Robinson Arkansas, Fort McClellan Alabama, Charleston South Carolina, Fort Benning Georgia, Fort Bragg North Carolina, Lincoln Arkansas (while Howard was in Korea), Fort Carson Colorado, Munich Germany, with the final move to Lawton/Fort Sill in April 1959. During their travels, they were blessed with four children Sandra (Fort McClellan), Marilyn (Charleston), Howard Jr (Fayetteville) and Linda (Munich).
After moving to Lawton, Betty began working in the accounting office at Sears and Roebuck and retired in August 1992 after 28 years of service. She was also active in Camp Fire Girls and Girl Scouts from 1955 to 1969 and taught Sunday School at various locations, including Lawton. Betty was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and taught Children’s Sunday School, participated in their Crusader’s Sunday School Class and was a member of the United Methodist Women where she served as secretary, treasurer and delegate to the Oklahoma Annual Conference. She also volunteered at Memorial Hospital, was a member of Benevolent Protective Order of Does and supported the Emergency Children’s Help Organization.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Browers, parents Beulah and Roy Yates, step father Tom Phelan, and brother Bobby Yates.
Betty is survived by her brother Donald Yates and his wife Sue, sister in law Shirley Yates, her four children: Sandra Smith of Albuquerque New Mexico, Marilyn Johnson and her husband Terry of Lawton Oklahoma, Howard Browers and his wife Rebecca of Waynesville North Carolina and Linda Moschella of Austin Texas; six grandchildren: David Smith of Phoenix Arizona, Gregory Smith and his wife Alysa of Scottsdale Arizona, Steven Johnson and his wife Lindsay of Tuttle Oklahoma, Cynthia (Johnson) Pever and her husband Derek of Lawton Oklahoma, Lorrie (Moschella) Steubing and her husband Matt of Austin Texas and Anthony Moschella and his wife Theresa of Chicago Illinois; and six great grandchildren: Tanner Johnson, Forrest Pever, Lauren Pever, Kaylee Smith, Bryant Steubing and Cole Steubing.