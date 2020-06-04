Betty Jane Vail, of Apache, was born February 19, 1941, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Edward Basil Doyle and Clara Jewell (Hewes) Bruce. She passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. She was 79 years old.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Crews Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 5, at 2:00 P.M. at the Apache First United Methodist Church with Rev. Lory Fahle officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Betty was crowned Apache’s first homecoming queen in 1957. She married Richard Lee Vail on June 1, 1959. They raised four children – Brent, Bryan, Todd and Amy.
She received a Bachelor’s degree from Cameron University and worked as an RN for 35 years at Southwestern Medical Center and training at Reynolds Army Hospital. In 1996 she was named Employee of the Year. Betty was the Grand Marshall in the Apache parade. She was a member of the Sewing Club and was also the 2017 Town Treasurer. She loved Broadway and was a season ticket holder. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved watching her children and grandchildren when they were playing in sports. She loved her family dearly.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard; children: Brent Vail of Apache; Bryan and wife Lori Vail of Apache; Todd and wife Melissa Vail of Apache; Amy and husband Tommy Ferguson of Lindsay; grandchildren: Natasha Vail, Taylor Vail, Jason Vail, Colby Vail, Haley Vail, Abby Vail, Austin Vail, Ty Ferguson, Allie Ferguson; great grandchildren: Daylee Vail, Madi Vail, Vance Vail, Brent Silverhorn, Westin Aldridge, Aiden Aldridge, Beau Aldridge; and sisters: Ann and husband Bill Nunn of Apache; Rose Marie and husband Denny Hopkins of Norman; Jackie and Mike Love of Cyril.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Vail, Austin Vail, Ty Ferguson, Brent Silverhorn, Colby Vail, and Vance Vail.
